Former Astros pitching coach Brent Strom hired by Arizona Diamondbacks

Houston Astros pitching coach Brent Strom signals from the dugout during a spring exhibition baseball game against the Washington Nationals in Kissimmee, Fla., Sunday, March 16, 2014. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

The Arizona Diamondbacks have announced the hiring of Brent Strom as their pitching coach after he had spent the last eight years in Houston as the Astros’ pitching coach.

Strom is widely respected around the game. In his time with the Astros, numerous pitchers saw their careers take off to another level. Dallas Keuchel, Collin McHugh, and Will Harris are only a few examples.

Following the Astros’ recent run to the World Series, Strom had told reporters, including KPRC 2′s Randy McIlvoy and Vanessa Richardson, that he was leaving the organization and contemplating retirement.

He clearly isn’t retiring, but Strom will now be close to his Tucson home.

“This was a gut feel I had,” Strom said in the Diamondbacks’ Thursday media release. “Eight years was a nice run (with the Astros), but it had no bearing at all making this decision (to join D-backs), at all. I can’t say enough about this organization I worked for. I got way too much credit, only because I was the guy on TV.”