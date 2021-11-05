RUNNING IT BACK: Dusty Baker will return as Houston Astros manager

Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker Jr. holds the trophy after their win against the Boston Red Sox in Game 6 of baseball's American League Championship Series Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Houston. The Astros won 5-0, to win the ALCS series in game six. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

HOUSTON – The Houston Astros are beginning to put the pieces back together for another possible World Series run - the team announced on Friday that Dusty Baker will return as Astros manager for the 2022 season on a one-year extension.

Baker’s status had been in doubt, as his contract had already ended. The veteran manager had guided the Astros to the postseason in both his seasons at the helm, with a wild-card spot and run to the American League Championship Series in his first season, and then an AL West title and a World Series berth this past season.

The official announcement on Friday comes as little surprise given Baker’s success with the Astros and his multiple mentions of his desire to return. Bob Nightengale of USA Today had also reported on Wednesday that a deal for Baker to return was expected.

Baker has long been considered one of the most accomplished managers in all of baseball, long before he joined the Astros. Baker has been named Manager of the Year three times. His 1987 wins over 24 years currently rank second amongst all active managers and 12th all-time. Bruce Bochy is just ahead of him at 11th on the list with 2003 wins and beyond Bochy, every manager in the top 10 is in the Baseball Hall of Fame.