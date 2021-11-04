53º

Local Sports

Dusty Baker hopes to be back with Astros, meets with front office Thursday afternoon

Vanessa Richardson, KPRC

Tags: Astros, sports, Houston, MLB, Major League Baseball, Dusty Baker
Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker Jr. watches during the ninth inning in Game 6 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Eric Gay,Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – Dusty Baker will meet with the Astros’ front office this afternoon with hopes of being back next season.

At Houston native Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack charity softball game, Baker briefly spoke to reporters about the postseason.

“It felt good, it felt really good,” said Baker, alluding to the Astros’ trip to the World Series. “But next year at this time, I want to feel great.”

However, whether or not Baker will be back with the Astros next year at this time remains to be seen. This will be a decision that GM James Click and Jim Crane will have to make, as Baker’s contract is expired and he currently has no deal in place.

“I’m going to go upstairs today to talk about things, and hopefully we can come to an agreement and I’ll be back next year,” Baker said.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today did report Wednesday that things do look positive for Baker to return as Astros manager.

In his second season managing the ball club, Baker helped steer the Astros to a 95-67 record, best in the AL West Division and complete with a trip to the World Series. This followed his first year where he guided the Astros to a wild-card spot, where Houston made a postseason run to the American League Championship Series.

This is not the first time Baker has expressed his desire to return next season. It appears he’ll know soon whether or not that’s the case.

Stay tuned to KPRC 2 for updates as this story continues to develop.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Small town Indiana native obsessed with basketball, live music, Mexican food, and telling a good story.

email

facebook

twitter