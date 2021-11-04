Tyrod Taylor returning as starting QB for Houston Texans’ game against Miami

Houston Texans' Tyrod Taylor drops back during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

The Houston Texans will finally have their season’s original starting quarterback back under center for the team’s upcoming Week 9 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

Tyrod Taylor is back.

“He’s healthy and he’s our starting quarterback,” Texans head coach David Culley said.

Taylor had won the Texans’ opening game against the Jacksonville Jaguars 37-21. The following week, when the game was still competitive against the Cleveland Browns, Taylor suffered a hamstring injury in the first half. He hasn’t played since. And since that point, the Texans haven’t won a game with rookie Davis Mills starting in Taylor’s place.

“(Taylor)’s our starting quarterback for a reason,” Culley said. “We lost our leader. We lost a guy that this football team believed in. He was actually doing his job to that point of what we expect our quarterback to do and hopefully, having him back, we can continue that moving forward.”

In the game-and-a-half that Taylor played this year with the Texans, he has been solid, completing 31-44 passes for 416 yards, three touchdown passes, a touchdown running the football, with zero interceptions, with a quarterback rating of 80.4.

As for Mills, in his seven games (including six starts), he has completed 140-209 passes for seven touchdowns and eight interceptions, with a quarterback rating of 29.2.

“Basically, we’re going to use the best guys that give us the best chance to win,” Culley said. “This week, Tyrod getting back gives us the best chance to win.”

The Texans’ game against the Dolphins will take place this Sunday in Miami.