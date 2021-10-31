Astros drop Game 4 to Braves, now trail World Series 3-1

Atlanta Braves' Eddie Rosario celebrates after scoring on a double by Austin Riley during the sixth inning in Game 4 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

ATLANTA – The Houston Astros are one game away from their World Series quest ending after an Atlanta Braves’ comeback 3-2 victory on Saturday night. The win lifts the Braves to a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

The Astros could not capitalize on numerous opportunities with runners in scoring position, going 0-8 in such situations. Still, Houston had a 2-0 lead for much of the game thanks to a combination of great pitching from starter Zack Greinke, a Carlos Correa RBI groundout, and a Jose Altuve solo homer.

Greinke’s strong start contrasted sharply with that of Braves starter Dylan Lee, who lasted all of one out and four batters. The Braves were fortunate to escape that opening inning giving up only Correa’s RBI groundout. Still, the Astros had the 1-0 lead after the opening frame.

The Braves cut into the lead with an Austin Riley single to left field in the sixth, but the Astros avoided further damage when Phil Maton struck out Travis d’Arnaud with the bases loaded to end the inning with the score 2-1 Astros.

Ad

However, that relief was only temporary. In the bottom half of the seventh, Cristian Javier gave up back-to-back home runs to Dansby Swanson and pinch hitter Jorge Soler. And with that, the Braves took over the lead 3-2.

The Astros will try to stave off elimination in Game 5 on Sunday evening. First pitch is 7:15 p.m. CT.