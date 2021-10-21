Simone Biles offers update on mental health, says she’s ‘still scared to do gymnastics’

Simone Biles, of the United States, performs on the balance beam during the artistic gymnastics women's apparatus final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

In an interview on “TODAY” with Hoda Kotb, Simone Biles revealed that she is still battling the “twisties,” which led to her withdrawal from multiple events at the Tokyo Olympics this summer.

“...I’m still scared to do gymnastics,” Biles told Kotb.

It was an emotional interview for Biles who fought back tears as she discussed her experience in Tokyo.

“To do something that I’ve done forever and just not be able to do it because of everything I’ve gone through is really crazy because I love this sport so much,” she said.

As Biles focuses on her mental health, she wants to help others who a struggling.

On “TODAY,” Biles announced that she is partnering with the online mental app Cerebral as its chief impact officer and also has become an investor in the company.

