Texans to release longtime defensive end Whitney Mercilus

HOUSTON – The Houston Texans are cutting veteran defensive end Whitney Mercilus, KPRC 2 has confirmed.

Texans are releasing veteran defensive end Whitney Mercilus (three sacks) as youth movement continues at the position, with team starting Jon Greenard (four sacks) and Jacob Martin, according to league sources @SportsTalk790 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) October 18, 2021

Can’t thank you enough for everything you’ve done for me bro. You were part of those veteran players that took me under your wing, and I’ll forever be grateful to you bro. Keep being a great man on and off the field much love ! @Merci380 pic.twitter.com/pX9qw9KhtJ — Charles Omenihu (@charless_94) October 18, 2021

Mercilus has been with the Texans ever since he was the team’s first-round pick, 26th overall, in 2012. His 57 sacks rank second in team history only to J.J. Watt, who is now a member of the Arizona Cardinals. In six games this season with the Texans, Mercilus had three sacks and four tackles for loss. Mercilus had signed a 4-year extension with Houston in late 2019.

Multiple reports also indicate the Texans are cutting ties with kick returner Andre Roberts, who had just joined the club this offseason after stints with six other NFL teams. Roberts had made the Pro Bowl in each of the three previous seasons before this one with the Texans.

Texans cutting former Pro Bowl return specialist Andre Roberts, according to a league source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) October 18, 2021