Clear icon
71º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local Sports

Texans to release longtime defensive end Whitney Mercilus

The team is also expected to release kick returner Andre Roberts

Howard Chen, Digital Content Specialist

Tags: Houston Texans, sports, NFL, National Football League, Whitney Mercilus
Photo does not have a caption

HOUSTON – The Houston Texans are cutting veteran defensive end Whitney Mercilus, KPRC 2 has confirmed.

Mercilus has been with the Texans ever since he was the team’s first-round pick, 26th overall, in 2012. His 57 sacks rank second in team history only to J.J. Watt, who is now a member of the Arizona Cardinals. In six games this season with the Texans, Mercilus had three sacks and four tackles for loss. Mercilus had signed a 4-year extension with Houston in late 2019.

Multiple reports also indicate the Texans are cutting ties with kick returner Andre Roberts, who had just joined the club this offseason after stints with six other NFL teams. Roberts had made the Pro Bowl in each of the three previous seasons before this one with the Texans.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Born in Canada but raised in Houston, Howard joined KPRC 2 in 2021 after five years at ESPN. Before that, Howard was a reporter on Houston Rockets and Houston Astros game broadcasts. Among the events that Howard has covered on site: the NBA bubble and the Basketball Hall of Fame inductions for both Yao Ming and Tracy McGrady. He's H-town proud!

email