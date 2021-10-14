Mostly Cloudy icon
Houston Rockets commit long term to Armoni Brooks

Howard Chen, Digital Content Specialist

Houston Rockets' Armoni Brooks poses for a photograph during an NBA basketball media day Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
One day after deciding to convert Armoni Brooks’ contract into a two-way deal, the Houston Rockets went even further to show their commitment to the former University of Houston Cougar.

The Rockets announced on Thursday they have signed Brooks to a multi-year deal. As reported first by KPRC 2′s Ari Alexander, the specifics of the deal are for $7.2 million over four years. Brooks made five starts in 20 games as a rookie last season after playing most of the year in the G-League with Rio Grande Valley. So far this preseason, he’s hit a scorching 9-of-16 from three-point land (56.3 percent).

Before that, Brooks starred for the University of Houston, averaging 13.4 points per game for the team in 2018-19 while helping lead the Cougars to a 33-4 season.

In addition to the Brooks signing, the Rockets also announced Thursday the signing of guard Marcus Foster and that they have waived forward Tyler Bey.

Born in Canada but raised in Houston, Howard joined KPRC 2 in 2021 after five years at ESPN. Before that, Howard was a reporter on Houston Rockets and Houston Astros game broadcasts. Among the events that Howard has covered on site: the NBA bubble and the Basketball Hall of Fame inductions for both Yao Ming and Tracy McGrady. He's H-town proud!

