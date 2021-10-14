Houston Rockets commit long term to Armoni Brooks

One day after deciding to convert Armoni Brooks’ contract into a two-way deal, the Houston Rockets went even further to show their commitment to the former University of Houston Cougar.

The Rockets announced on Thursday they have signed Brooks to a multi-year deal. As reported first by KPRC 2′s Ari Alexander, the specifics of the deal are for $7.2 million over four years. Brooks made five starts in 20 games as a rookie last season after playing most of the year in the G-League with Rio Grande Valley. So far this preseason, he’s hit a scorching 9-of-16 from three-point land (56.3 percent).

Before that, Brooks starred for the University of Houston, averaging 13.4 points per game for the team in 2018-19 while helping lead the Cougars to a 33-4 season.

In addition to the Brooks signing, the Rockets also announced Thursday the signing of guard Marcus Foster and that they have waived forward Tyler Bey.