Rockets convert former Cougar Armoni Brooks’ contract to two-way, NBA source reports

HOUSTON – The Houston Rockets have converted guard Armoni Brooks contract to a two-way deal, according to a league source.
Brooks played at the end of the season for the Rockets in 2020-21, setting a rookie record for most 3-pointers in his first 17 games, with 47.
Brooks is a former Houston Cougar, averaging 13.4 points per game for the team in 2018-19 while helping lead the Cougars to a 33-4 season.
Brooks has come out hot this preseason for the Rockets, shooting 9-16 (53.6%) from behind the arc.