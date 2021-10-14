Rockets convert former Cougar Armoni Brooks’ contract to two-way, NBA source reports

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Houston Rockets guard Armoni Brooks, right, shoots as Los Angeles Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

HOUSTON – The Houston Rockets have converted guard Armoni Brooks contract to a two-way deal, according to a league source.

Brooks played at the end of the season for the Rockets in 2020-21, setting a rookie record for most 3-pointers in his first 17 games, with 47.

Brooks is a former Houston Cougar, averaging 13.4 points per game for the team in 2018-19 while helping lead the Cougars to a 33-4 season.

Brooks has come out hot this preseason for the Rockets, shooting 9-16 (53.6%) from behind the arc.