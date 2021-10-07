Clear icon
84º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local Sports

Astros dominate White Sox, win ALDS Game 1

Howard Chen, Digital Content Specialist

Tags: Astros, sports, MLB, ALDS, Major League Baseball
HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 07: Yordan Alvarez #44 of the Houston Astros celebrates with third base coach Omar Lopez #22 while rounding the bases after hitting a solo home run during the 5th inning of Game 1 of the American League Division Series against the Chicago White Sox at Minute Maid Park on October 07, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 07: Yordan Alvarez #44 of the Houston Astros celebrates with third base coach Omar Lopez #22 while rounding the bases after hitting a solo home run during the 5th inning of Game 1 of the American League Division Series against the Chicago White Sox at Minute Maid Park on October 07, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images) (2021 Getty Images)

The Houston Astros opened their 2021 postseason with a bang, dominating the Chicago White Sox 6-1 in Game 1.

Yordan Alvarez and Michael Brantley drove in two runs apiece as the Astros led from beginning to end, also getting strong pitching from starter Lance McCullers Jr.

McCullers gave only four hits in 6.2 shutout innings, walking none and striking out four.

With the win, the Astros take the 1-0 series lead in the best-of-five (first to three wins advances). Framber Valdez gets the start for the Astros against Lucas Giolito of the Sox in Friday’s early afternoon game that has an official gametime of 1:07 p.m. at Minute Maid Park.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Born in Canada but raised in Houston, Howard joined KPRC 2 in 2021 after five years at ESPN. Before that, Howard was a reporter on Houston Rockets and Houston Astros game broadcasts. Among the events that Howard has covered on site: the NBA bubble and the Basketball Hall of Fame inductions for both Yao Ming and Tracy McGrady. He's H-town proud!

email