Astros dominate White Sox, win ALDS Game 1

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 07: Yordan Alvarez #44 of the Houston Astros celebrates with third base coach Omar Lopez #22 while rounding the bases after hitting a solo home run during the 5th inning of Game 1 of the American League Division Series against the Chicago White Sox at Minute Maid Park on October 07, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

The Houston Astros opened their 2021 postseason with a bang, dominating the Chicago White Sox 6-1 in Game 1.

Yordan Alvarez and Michael Brantley drove in two runs apiece as the Astros led from beginning to end, also getting strong pitching from starter Lance McCullers Jr.

McCullers gave only four hits in 6.2 shutout innings, walking none and striking out four.

With the win, the Astros take the 1-0 series lead in the best-of-five (first to three wins advances). Framber Valdez gets the start for the Astros against Lucas Giolito of the Sox in Friday’s early afternoon game that has an official gametime of 1:07 p.m. at Minute Maid Park.