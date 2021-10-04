Here’s when and how to watch your Astros during the postseason

ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 16: Chas McCormick #20 of the Houston Astros celebrates with teammate Carlos Correa #1 after hitting a two-run home run against the Texas Rangers during the eighth inning at Globe Life Field on September 16, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Looking for when and how to watch your Houston Astros during the 2021 postseason? Here’s your one-stop-shop for that information.

For now, considering the American League Division Series is a best-of-five, there are three games with game times available.

American League Division Series (ALDS)