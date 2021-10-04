Here’s when and how to watch your Astros during the postseason

Looking for when and how to watch your Houston Astros during the 2021 postseason? Here’s your one-stop-shop for that information.
For now, considering the American League Division Series is a best-of-five, there are three games with game times available.
American League Division Series (ALDS)
- Game 1: White Sox @ Astros (Thursday, October 7, 3:07 p.m., FS1)
- Game 2: White Sox @ Astros (Friday, October 8, 1:07 p.m., MLB Network)
- Game 3: Astros @ White Sox (Sunday, October 10, 7:07 p.m. FS1)
- Game 4 (if necessary): Astros @ White Sox (Monday, October 11, TBD)
- Game 5 (if necessary): White Sox @ Astros (Wednesday, October 13, TBD)