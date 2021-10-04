Clear icon
Local Sports

Here’s when and how to watch your Astros during the postseason

Howard Chen, Digital Content Specialist

ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 16: Chas McCormick #20 of the Houston Astros celebrates with teammate Carlos Correa #1 after hitting a two-run home run against the Texas Rangers during the eighth inning at Globe Life Field on September 16, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)
Looking for when and how to watch your Houston Astros during the 2021 postseason? Here’s your one-stop-shop for that information.

For now, considering the American League Division Series is a best-of-five, there are three games with game times available.

American League Division Series (ALDS)

  • Game 1: White Sox @ Astros (Thursday, October 7, 3:07 p.m., FS1)
  • Game 2: White Sox @ Astros (Friday, October 8, 1:07 p.m., MLB Network)
  • Game 3: Astros @ White Sox (Sunday, October 10, 7:07 p.m. FS1)
  • Game 4 (if necessary): Astros @ White Sox (Monday, October 11, TBD)
  • Game 5 (if necessary): White Sox @ Astros (Wednesday, October 13, TBD)

About the Author:

Born in Canada but raised in Houston, Howard joined KPRC 2 in 2021 after five years at ESPN. Before that, Howard was a reporter on Houston Rockets and Houston Astros game broadcasts. Among the events that Howard has covered on site: the NBA bubble and the Basketball Hall of Fame inductions for both Yao Ming and Tracy McGrady. He's H-town proud!

