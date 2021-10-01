KPRC 2′s UTMB Health Athlete of the Week: Micah Barnett, Dickinson High School

KPRC 2 is happy to name Micah Barnett as our UTMB Health Athlete of the Week!

Micah is a senior captain on the Dickinson High School football team, where he primarily plays center. He excels on the field, but also off of it; Barnett has a 4.4 GPA, and plays the drums in his church praise band!

“I really try to lead the team by my actions, like doing what was told by the coaches,” Barnett said. “Sometimes, on the field, we get a little bit antsy and the other team starts chirping, so I try to keep our guys calm.”

“Micah Barnett is just a high character, very motivated young man,” said his head coach, John Snelson. “He gets here at six o’clock in the morning and lifts weights.”

He also enjoys fishing with his mother and says that’s how they bond.

“He’s just a tremendous young man,” Snelson said.

The Gators play Clear Creek this Friday. You can check out the highlights from that game along with other top area games on KPRC 2′s Friday Football Frenzy beginning at 10:20 p.m.