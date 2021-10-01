Astros’ Zack Greinke pitches two shutout innings rehabbing with Sugar Land Skeeters

Houston Astros starting pitcher Zack Greinke throws against the Texas Rangers during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

SUGAR LAND – Houston Astros pitcher Zack Greinke had a successful first rehab appearance for the Sugar Land Skeeters on Thursday evening.

The righthander is coming back from neck soreness that landed him on the Astros’ injured list on Sept. 21.

But on Thursday, as he tries to work his way back to join his division-winning Astros teammates, Greinke was effective starting for the team’s Triple-A affiliate in Sugar Land. In two shutout innings, the righty only gave up one hit while striking out three and walking none. In total, he threw 20 of his 34 pitches for strikes.

So far this season for the Astros, Greinke has an 11-6 record with a 4.11 ERA. There has been discussion if the former Cy Young Award winner might be better served having a bullpen role as the Astros enter the postseason, given his recent struggles. In his last three starts, Greinke has given up 18 earned runs over 13 innings for an ERA of 12.46.

For his career, Greinke is a six-time All-Star with six Gold Gloves and has a record of 219-132 with a 3.41 ERA.