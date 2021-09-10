‘Big 12 got better today’: Social media reacts to the University of Houston joining the Big 12

The University of Houston made it official on Friday morning by voting to join the Big 12 Conference with play beginning as early as the fall of 2023.
Here is some of the reaction seen on social media, starting from UH themselves:
.@TilmanJFertitta : "This is a real game changer for us. It's like the Southwest Conference again with the rivalries! Gettting these teams in our stadium,the Fertitta Center, the fans will love it. This is something I've wanted while on this Board."
"Super excited for the Coogs and also feel like this is long overdue. Some really good rivalries will be rekindled with this move. I'm excited to see what the future holds for the university and its athletic programs."
