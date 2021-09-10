‘Big 12 got better today’: Social media reacts to the University of Houston joining the Big 12

HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 07: Houston Cougars mascots Shasta and Sasha during a game against the Prairie View A&M Panthers on September 07, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

The University of Houston made it official on Friday morning by voting to join the Big 12 Conference with play beginning as early as the fall of 2023.

Here is some of the reaction seen on social media, starting from UH themselves:

We have some Big news.



The University of Houston has accepted an invitation to join the Big 12 Conference. ➡️ https://t.co/OskYtcEF1u pic.twitter.com/y10PGFXx1D — University of Houston (@UHouston) September 10, 2021

.@TilmanJFertitta : "This is a real game changer for us. It's like the Southwest Conference again with the rivalries! Gettting these teams in our stadium,the Fertitta Center, the fans will love it. This is something I've wanted while on this Board." @UHCougars @UHCougars pic.twitter.com/z9REFoVcuW — Randy McIlvoy (@KPRC2RandyMc) September 10, 2021

Text from Andre Ware on @UHCougars to Big 12:

"Super excited for the Coogs and also feel like this is long overdue. Some really good rivalries will be rekindled with this move. I'm excited to see what the future holds for the university and its athletic programs." @UHouston pic.twitter.com/LeXjokormD — Randy McIlvoy (@KPRC2RandyMc) September 10, 2021

The Big 12 got better today‼️



Excited to welcome these four institutions to the @Big12Conference! pic.twitter.com/4u9VHYGp8j — Texas Tech Red Raiders (@TechAthletics) September 10, 2021