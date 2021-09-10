University of Houston officially joins Big 12 Conference

The University of Houston has voted to accept the invite to join the Big 12 Conference.

The Big 12′s official invite to Houston, Brigham Young, Central Florida, and Cincinnati had come shortly earlier on Friday morning. UH will begin play in the league as soon as the fall of 2023.

“Joining the Big 12 Conference is a historic step in our institutional journey and signifies the tremendous growth and success attained academically and athletically over the last decade,” UH President Renu Khator said in a release. “Our expectations for our university remain high, our aspirations continue to be bold, and we embrace this new opportunity to compete at the highest levels in all we do.”

“Today is a monumental day in the trajectory of the University of Houston,” said Chris Pezman, UH’s vice president of Athletics, in the same media release. “Over the years there have been many moments and many people responsible for those moments that have paved the way to today’s years-in-the-making announcement. As a Cougar myself, it is a privilege and honor to represent the many who have played a role in getting all of us to this special day. On behalf of the University of Houston, I want to thank Commissioner Bob Bowlsby and the membership of the Big 12 for their belief in us and the value we can add to the Conference. Our collective past performances have led us to the opportunity we have today. We are humbled, honored, excited and ready to get to work. Together, what we can accomplish is limitless.”

Ad

UH had been a member of the American Athletic Conference since 2013. The moves come as the Big 12 continues to adapt in the wake of Texas and Oklahoma’s pending departure to the SEC.