Simone Manuel bobbleheads, Roger Clemens mini statues: Sugar Land Skeeters honoring sports icons in upcoming homestand

The Sugar Land Skeeters are giving away Simone Manuel bobbleheads and Roger/Koby Clemens mini statues to fans attending Friday and Saturday games.

First up is the Friday honoring of Manuel, who is a Sugar Land native and graduated from Fort Bend Austin High School.

Manuel recently returned from the Tokyo Olympics, where she helped Team USA secure the bronze medal in the 4X100 freestyle relay.

That bronze adds to Manuel’s growing Olympic medal collection that also has two golds and two silvers from the 2016 Olympics.

The Skeeters will be giving out special Simone Manuel bobbleheads to the first 1,500 fans in attendance of their Friday night game which begins at 7:05 p.m. Manuel will also be throwing out the ceremonial first pitch.

The Sugar Land Skeeters will be giving away Simone Manuel bobbleheads to the first 1500 fans attending Friday night's contest. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

The celebrating doesn’t just stop on Friday -- on Saturday, the Skeeters will be honoring Roger Clemens, who played his final professional game as a member of the Skeeters with his son Koby as his batterymate for that contest. Koby will also be in attendance on Saturday as the two reunite for the ceremonial first pitch for the game that is scheduled to begin at 6:05 p.m. Mini statues of the the Clemens father-son duo about the size of a bobblehead will be given out to the first 1,500 fans attending that evening’s game.

The Sugar Land Skeeters are giving away mini statues of Roger Clemens and his son Koby to the first 1500 fans attending Saturday's game. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Over Roger Clemens’ 24-year major league career, the righthander from Spring Woods High School compiled 354 wins, good for ninth all-time in Major League Baseball history. Clemens won seven Cy Young Awards as best pitcher in the league, including the one in 2004 as a member of the Houston Astros, a year in which Clemens went 18-4 with a 2.98 ERA and 218 strikeouts in 214.1 innings pitched. Clemens spent three of his seasons with the Astros, finishing in the top three in Cy Young voting twice and twice being named an All-Star during that stretch. Clemens also won a league MVP during his career and is third all-time in MLB history with 4,672 career strikeouts behind fellow former Astros Nolan Ryan and Randy Johnson.

2004: Houston Astros pitcher Roger Clemens wins his record seventh Cy Young Award. (Eliot J. Schechter/Getty Images)

Ticket information for the Skeeters games is available HERE.