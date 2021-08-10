Most memorable Team USA moments from the Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles starts a worldwide conversation about athletic mental health and brings home bronze

Simone Biles shocked the world by withdrawing from the team final. But in doing so, there’s no doubt Biles brought increased awareness and dialogue to the issue of mental health for athletes. There was uncertainty over much of the Olympics if Biles would return to compete in Tokyo, but she most certainly did and won in a bronze in the balance beam in her return.

Suni Lee earns individual all-around gold on the uneven bars

With Biles pulling out, there was some uncertainty for the individual all-around event for who would emerge on top. It turns out Suni Lee, supportive of Biles all the way through much like the rest of the team, had her coming-out party. This video shows Lee coming through with a big routine on the uneven bars when she needed it most to help get her to that gold in the individual all-around.

Caeleb Dressel winning five gold medals and setting two new world records.

Caeleb Dressel came away from these Olympics as America’s swimming star, winning five gold medals and setting two new world records. This video captures the moment he set the new world record in the 100m butterfly.

Sugar Land’s Simone Manuel leads Team USA to bronze

A late add to the 4X100 freestyle relay team, Simone Manuel’s efforts helped earn Team USA a bronze medal in the 4X100 freestyle relay. It was part of a big day for USA Swimming to kick off the Olympiad - six medals were earned that day, including one gold, two silvers, and three bronze.

Simone Manuel, of United States, swims in a women's 50-meter freestyle heat at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Future Texas Longhorn Lydia Jacoby wins gold in the women’s 100m breaststroke

In a close race, 17-yearold Lydia Jacoby emerged on top after a late surge. The Alaskan native has made it known she’s planning on attending the University of Texas as her next step. This video shows the race that put this teen at the top. Jacoby would later add an Olympic silver in the 4X100m medley relay.

Tamyra Mensah-Stock becomes the first U.S. Black woman to win gold in Olympic wrestling

Tamyrah Mensah-Stock of Katy Morton Ranch High School made history after winning gold in wrestling, becoming the first American Black woman to win gold in Olympic wrestling. Her personality also shone through in media appearanes after. This video shows her fun-loving personality as she sings and dances before her interview with KPRC 2 reporter Rose-Ann Aragon shortly after she had won her gold medal.

Tamyra Mensah-Stock screenshot (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Ridge Point grad Bryce Deadmon wins two Olympic medals, including gold in the 4x400m

Texas A&M’s Bryce Deadmon, a graduate of Ridge Point High School in Missouri City, had already won bronze in the mixed 4X400 relay, so he already had an Olypmic medal, but he upped that even more by helping USA earn a gold medal in the men’s 4X400 relay.

The Americans wait to race in the 4X400 relay (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Houston’s Raevyn Rogers surges to bronze, joins Texas A&M’s Athing Mu medaling in the women’s 800m

Athing Mu set a U.S. record to achieve gold and celebrated her victory with Houston’s own Raevyn Rogers from The Kinkaid School, who earned a bronze herself with a strong late push. This video shows the captivating race, ending with Mu and Rogers embracing each other in victory.

Allyson Felix surpasses Carl Lewis as the most decorated U.S. Olympian track athlete ever

Allyson Felix added an 11th gold medal to her collection, putting her just above former University of Houston legend Carl Lewis as the most decorated U.S. Olympian track athlete ever. This video shows the race where the 4x400m team helped Felix set that new standard, with Texas A&M’s Athing Mu winning her second gold in Tokyo as part of the winning squad.

Three athletes representing Houston help Team USA Baseball win silver

Three Houston-area athletes-- Scott Kazmir from Cy Falls, Shane Baz from Concordia Lutheran, and Simeon Woods Richardson from Kempner-- got their silver medals along with the rest of Team USA after a tough fight to the end. The below video is from when the Americans defeated South Korea to advance to the final game.

Cat Osterman and Monica Abbott bring home Olympic silver

Cat Osterman of Cypress Springs High School and the University of Texas along with Monica Abbott, who resides in the Houston area, both contributed greatly to Team USA’s Olympic effort overall. The team’s first game and first win was a perfect example of that, with Osterman starting the game and Abbott finishing it in a 2-0 shutout. This video shows highlights from this game, when the U.S. beat Italy in their Olympic opener.

Nimitiz High School’s Brittney Griner dominates to lead USA women’s basketball to gold

Brittney Griner has always dominated, whether it be when she starred at Aldine Nimitz High School or when she helped lead Baylor to the 2012 National Championship. The 2020 Olympics were no different. In the gold-medal game against Japan, Griner shot 14-18 from the field on her way to a game-high 30 points, leading the Americans to gold. Former Texas Longhorn Ariel Atkins was also part of this winning USA squad.

Former Texas Longhorn Kevin Durant helps lead USA men’s basketball to gold

After a shaky start, the USA men’s basketball team gathered steam, with Kevin Durant proving to be the unstoppable force throughout. Durant scored 29 points in the deciding game and averaged 27 points over the three final games to help ensure the Americans would solidify their global place in the sport as the gold standard. Former Texas A&M star Khris Middleton also joined a very select group, becoming one of only six players in history to win an NBA championship and Olympic gold in the same year.