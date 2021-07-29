Houston native Ginny Fuchs falls to Bulgarian boxer in Olympic matchup

TOKYO – On Thursday, in her Olympics round-of-16 matchup in the women’s flyweight division, Houston’s Virginia “Ginny” Fuchs fell short against Bulgaria’s Stoyka Krasteva.
After the three rounds they completed, all five judges had Krasteva ahead of Fuchs on their scorecards.
Fuchs had won her previous matchup Sunday against Russia’s Svetlana Soluianova.
This was Fuchs’ first Olympic experience. The 33-year-old is an advocate for mental health, managing her battle with Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD). She said she tries to transform negative energy into something that serves her.