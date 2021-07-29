Partly Cloudy icon
Houston native Ginny Fuchs falls to Bulgarian boxer in Olympic matchup

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 29: Virginia Fuchs (red) of the United States exchanges punches with Stoyka Zhelyazkova Krasteva of Bulgaria during the Women's Fly (48-51kg) on day six of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Kokugikan Arena on July 29, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Luis Robayo - Pool/Getty Images)
TOKYO – On Thursday, in her Olympics round-of-16 matchup in the women’s flyweight division, Houston’s Virginia “Ginny” Fuchs fell short against Bulgaria’s Stoyka Krasteva.

After the three rounds they completed, all five judges had Krasteva ahead of Fuchs on their scorecards.

Fuchs had won her previous matchup Sunday against Russia’s Svetlana Soluianova.

This was Fuchs’ first Olympic experience. The 33-year-old is an advocate for mental health, managing her battle with Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD). She said she tries to transform negative energy into something that serves her.

