Cy Woods grad Gurleen Kaur becomes college golf All-American for the 3rd time

HOUSTON – Gurleen Kaur speaks three languages and is deadly with a nine iron.

And now, the Cypress Woods grad and Baylor senior golfer is a three-time All-American.

Kaur, who graduated from Cy Woods a semester early to enroll at Baylor in January of 2018, has been ultra-successful in her college golf career. She put that to the test at the U.S. Women’s Open at Olympic Club in San Francisco, where the Baylor Bear made the cut.

“It was a dream come true to play a course like Olympic,” said Kaur.

Kaur even led the tournament early on the first day, before settling for a top 20 designation halfway through. Kaur finished 66th.

“I didn’t know I was in the lead,” said Kaur. “I figured there would be some girls ahead of me, but I started really well.”

Kaur plans to turn pro after one more year at Baylor, where her goal is to make First Team All-American, after making honorable mention in three seasons. She is also gunning for the National Player of the Year Award.