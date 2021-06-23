How the Astros’ current winning streak compares to their last

The Houston Astros extended their winning streak to nine games with a win over the Baltimore Orioles Tuesday.
The victory pushed the Astros to surpass their last streak of eight games that was ended by the San Diego Padres during the 2020 season.
Here’s a look at how the Astros’ current streak compares to their last:
The Astros current nine-game streak puts Houston in first place in the American League West.
Here’s a look at what people online are saying:
On 11-1. 713-780-3776— Charlie Pallilo (@Pallilo) June 23, 2021
Astros definitely have the 2nd best current 9 game winning streak in sports.
Huge win for the Rockets. Potentially of course.
The @astros win streak??? 9… #GoStros pic.twitter.com/nFsswrUd3J— Kevin Randall Narro (@Narro88) June 23, 2021
The Astros are the only team with +100 run differential and have the longest winning streak at 9. We are only getting started.— AstrosDaveFormerMando (@nottelinguagain) June 23, 2021
Here’s a recap of their streak, so far:
Astros vs. Minnesota Twins
Sunday, June 13
14 - 3
Astros vs. Texas Rangers
Tuesday, June 15
6 - 3
Astros vs. Texas Rangers
Wednesday, June 16
8 - 4
Astros vs. Chicago White Sox
Thursday, June 17
10 - 2
Astros vs. Chicago White Sox
Friday, June 18
8 - 2
Astros vs. Chicago White Sox
Saturday, June 19
7 - 3
Astros vs. Chicago White Sox
Sunday, June 20
8 - 2
Astros vs. Baltimore Orioles
Monday, June 21
10 - 2
Astros vs. Baltimore Orioles
Tuesday, June 22
3 - 1
Here’s a look at the Astros’ previous eight-game winning streak:
Astros vs. San Francisco Giants
Wednesday, August 12, 2020
5 - 1
Astros vs. Seattle Mariners
Friday, August 14, 2020
11 - 1
Astros vs. Seattle Mariners
Saturday, August 15, 2020
2 - 1
Astros vs. Seattle Mariners
Sunday, August 16, 2020
3 - 2
Astros vs. Colorado Rockies
Monday, August 17, 2020
2 - 1
Astros vs. Colorado Rockies
Tuesday, August 18, 2020
2 - 1
Astros vs. Colorado Rockies
Wednesday, August 19, 2020
13 - 6
Astros vs. Colorado Rockies
Thursday, August 20, 2020
10 - 8
This is what people online were saying then:
The Astros are hitting .294 with runners in scoring position, second-best in AL. They're hitting .400 with RISP during 8-game winning streak.— Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) August 21, 2020
Astros 8 game win streak put some of y’all on mute 🤐 pic.twitter.com/fY4R5FPSfu— PBiggie (@ParkerBigham) August 21, 2020
Rockets 2-0 ...Astros 8 game win streak Kyle Tucker is turning into what we knew he was .Sports in Houston is 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥right now pic.twitter.com/c83iNZaOgY— 🤘🏽Astros🤘🏽 (@ChristianTragon) August 20, 2020