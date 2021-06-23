How the Astros’ current winning streak compares to their last

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The Houston Astros extended their winning streak to nine games with a win over the Baltimore Orioles Tuesday.

The victory pushed the Astros to surpass their last streak of eight games that was ended by the San Diego Padres during the 2020 season.

Here’s a look at how the Astros’ current streak compares to their last:

The Astros current nine-game streak puts Houston in first place in the American League West.

Here’s a look at what people online are saying:

Astros definitely have the 2nd best current 9 game winning streak in sports.

Huge win for the Rockets. Potentially of course. — Charlie Pallilo (@Pallilo) June 23, 2021

The Astros are the only team with +100 run differential and have the longest winning streak at 9. We are only getting started. — AstrosDaveFormerMando (@nottelinguagain) June 23, 2021

Here’s a recap of their streak, so far:

Astros vs. Minnesota Twins

Sunday, June 13

14 - 3

Astros vs. Texas Rangers

Tuesday, June 15

6 - 3

Astros vs. Texas Rangers

Wednesday, June 16

8 - 4

Astros vs. Chicago White Sox

Thursday, June 17

10 - 2

Astros vs. Chicago White Sox

Friday, June 18

8 - 2

Astros vs. Chicago White Sox

Saturday, June 19

7 - 3

Astros vs. Chicago White Sox

Sunday, June 20

8 - 2

Astros vs. Baltimore Orioles

Monday, June 21

10 - 2

Astros vs. Baltimore Orioles

Tuesday, June 22

3 - 1

Here’s a look at the Astros’ previous eight-game winning streak:

Astros vs. San Francisco Giants

Wednesday, August 12, 2020

5 - 1

Astros vs. Seattle Mariners

Friday, August 14, 2020

11 - 1

Astros vs. Seattle Mariners

Saturday, August 15, 2020

2 - 1

Astros vs. Seattle Mariners

Sunday, August 16, 2020

3 - 2

Astros vs. Colorado Rockies

Monday, August 17, 2020

2 - 1

Astros vs. Colorado Rockies

Tuesday, August 18, 2020

2 - 1

Astros vs. Colorado Rockies

Wednesday, August 19, 2020

13 - 6

Astros vs. Colorado Rockies

Thursday, August 20, 2020

10 - 8

This is what people online were saying then:

The Astros are hitting .294 with runners in scoring position, second-best in AL. They're hitting .400 with RISP during 8-game winning streak. — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) August 21, 2020

Astros 8 game win streak put some of y’all on mute 🤐 pic.twitter.com/fY4R5FPSfu — PBiggie (@ParkerBigham) August 21, 2020