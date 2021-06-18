Altuve homers again, Astros beat White Sox 10-2

Houston Astros' Jose Altuve (27) celebrates with Carlos Correa (1) after hitting a home run against the Chicago White Sox during the sixth inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

(AP) – Jose Altuve homered for the fourth time in three games, Michael Brantley and Abraham Toro also connected, and the Houston Astros beat the Chicago White Sox 10-2 on Thursday night.

“He continues to amaze us hitting the ball out of the ballpark," manager Dusty Baker said of Altuve, who leads the team with 16 homers. “We'll take all he can give us.”

Jose Urquidy (5-3) pitched seven strong innings to stifle Chicago's powerful lineup, backed by a three-run shot from Brantley and a career-best four RBIs by Toro. Houston won its fourth straight.

There were two on in the first when Brantley knocked his homer off Dylan Cease (5-3) into the seats in right field.

Toro, who entered without an RBI in six games this season, drove in two runs with a single during Houston’s four-run fourth and hit a two-run shot that pushed the lead to 10-2 in the seventh.

Baker has been impressed with Toro's performance since being recalled from Triple-A Sugar Land on Tuesday. The Astros will need his contributions, with third baseman Alex Bregman out indefinitely with a quadriceps injury.

Ad

“It’s good to come up here and see that your hard work and improvements paid off so quickly," Baker said. “With Bregman out, everybody has to do a little bit more. He did a lot more."

Altuve homered off Matt Foster, a solo shot with one out in the sixth. The star second baseman hit a walk-off grand slam in the 10th inning against Texas on Tuesday night before slugging two homers in a win over the Rangers on Wednesday night.

Ad