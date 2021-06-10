Odorizzi solid in 1st win since ’19, Astros beat Red Sox 8-3

Houston Astros' Jake Odorizzi pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

(AP) – Dusty Baker doesn’t believe he’s seen the best of Jake Odorizzi.

The Astros manager is hoping the 2019 All-Star right-hander’s latest performance against the Red Sox is a glimpse of what may be on tap going forward.

Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman homered to help Odorizzi pick up his first win since 2019, and Houston rolled past Boston 8-3 on Wednesday night.

Houston has won three straight and will look to sweep the series in Thursday’s finale. Boston led 2-0 early, but the Astros responded with five quick runs to take control.

Odorizzi (1-3) allowed three runs and three hits over five innings, striking out six to post his first victory since Sept. 24, 2019 when he was still with Minnesota. Despite giving up a home run to Xander Bogaerts, he was mostly in control, throwing 54 of his 77 pitches for strikes. Cristian Javier allowed one hit and struck out three over four scoreless innings to get his first save.

Odorizzi called it “a step in the right direction.”

“Obviously I’m going to go through bumps and bruises along the way because I’m still trying to sort things out,” he said. “I feel like I’m blending closer to where I want to be.”

Odorizzi was limited to just four starts for Minnesota during the shortened 2020 season after dealing with a series of non-arm related injuries, including taking a line drive off his chest.

