Olympic hopeful: Houstonian Jordan Santana finishes 2nd at USA Skateboarding National Championships

Jordan Santana, a 17-year-old Olympic hopeful from Houston, finished second in the Women’s Park event at the USA Skateboarding National Championships.

The event was aired on Tuesday morning and results became official afterwards.

RELATED CONTENT: KPRC 2 interviews Jordan Santana on her mission to skate her way to Tokyo

Skateboarding will make its Olympic debut this year in Tokyo with four events: Men’s Street, Men’s Park, Women’s Street, and Women’s Park.

Santana’s showing at the Nationals is the latest in solidifying her place on the national stage. In 2016, she won the Girl’s Park event in the Rocky Mountain Rampage. In 2019 at the World Championships in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Santana earned her spot on the USA National Team by finishing second in the field of Americans in the Women’s Park event.

Ad

Olympic berths can be clinched at the Dew Tour event in Des Moines, Iowa from May 20-23.