Go for gold: 17-year-old Houston skateboarder sets sights on Olympics

HOUSTON – Jordan Santana is not afraid of challenges. At 17 years old, she’s mastered the skateboard, ripping up the skatepark like it’s her natural habitat. Now, she’s set her sights on another challenge: the Olympics. Santana is a member of the USA Skateboarding National Team and hopes to represent Team USA in Tokyo this summer. The 2020 Olympics were postponed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Santana says the extra time worked to her benefit.

“Over the pandemic, all the quarantining gave me so much time to practice. I think I’ve gained a good 10 or 11 tricks over quarantine,” said Santana.

The Olympic hopeful shared how she first got started in the sport at the age of five with the help of skateboarding legend Christian Hosoi.

“It was really unexpected. Christian Hosoi, who sponsors me now, gave me my first board, and it was kind of like really quick from then on,” said Santana.

In the 12 years since receiving her first board, Santana has honed her skills in park skateboarding, mastering difficult moves like the infamous McTwist, which only a handful of women have been able to land. It’s no wonder Santana has been an inspiration to other young girls who are getting into the sport.