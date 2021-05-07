Tiger Woods-designed mini-golf course to open in Katy

HOUSTON – A new PopStroke Entertainment venue, designed and co-founded by Tiger Woods, is coming to Katy.

PopStroke Entertainment announced Friday the expansion of its Florida-based mini-golf business that will feature putting courses designed by Woods.

We have a rapid expansion planned for PopStroke with the addition of 7 properties across 3 states designed by me and @tgrdesignbytw. We’re getting closer to you – Houston, Glendale, Scottsdale, Sarasota, Tampa, Orlando, and Delray Beach! Read More Here: https://t.co/zvSSHoGbZZ pic.twitter.com/xIYIJMTV9m — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) May 6, 2021

“I am very excited about our expansion plans,” Woods said. “Putting is a universal part of golf that can be enjoyed by people of all ages and skill levels. It has been rewarding to see the broad and diverse group of guests enjoying their experience at PopStroke, and I look forward to seeing players make those long putts in locations throughout the South and Southwest. Each new location will have a different course design and layout, giving players unique putting challenges as they travel across the country.”

The venue will join neighboring Andretti Indoor Karting and Games and Cinemark theater at the Katy Grand center located near the intersection of I-10 and Grand Parkway.

Ad

PopStroke Entertainment is described as “an experiential golf and casual dining concept merging a dynamic, technologically-advanced competitive golf environment with food and beverage,” according to its website.

The entertainment venue will feature two 18-hole putting courses, outdoor games, a playground, and a dining area.

PopStroke is expected to open in Katy during the spring of 2022.