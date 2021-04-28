Rockets’ Kevin Porter Jr. fined $50K by NBA

Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. (3) passes the ball under pressure from Oklahoma City Thunder guard Theo Maledon (11) and Oklahoma City Thunder center Moses Brown (9) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 21, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

The NBA announced on Wednesday that they have fined Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. $50,000 for violating the league’s health and safety protocols.

One of those protocols prohibits attending indoor social gatherings of 15 or more people, or entering bars, lounges, clubs or similar establishments.

The NBA found that Porter violated league rules when he attended a club in Miami on April 19 -- the same outing where Porter’s Rockets teammate, Sterling Brown, was assaulted. The Rockets have said Brown is expected to make a full recovery.

In a year where the Rockets have struggled, Porter has been a bright spot, flashing signs of his potential. In 22 games this season, including 19 starts, the guard is averaging 15.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 6.2 assists.

Porter was a 2019 first-round selection out of the University of Southern California, but off-court issues made him more readily available, and the Rockets acquired Porter from the Cleveland Cavaliers in January for a top-55 protected second-round pick.