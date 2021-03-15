LIST: Local teams who made this year’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson celebrates with the team following Houston's win over Cincinnati an NCAA college basketball game in the final round of the American Athletic Conference men's tournament Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

This weekend, the University of Houston, Texas Southern University, and the University of Texas won their respective conference tournament championships.

But those were not the only Texas teams headed to the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

Here’s a look at which teams in Texas officially punched their tickets to the Big Dance Sunday. We also provided when and who they’ll be playing.

Thursday, March 18

Play-in game: #16 Texas Southern (16-8) vs. #16 Mount St. Mary’s (12-10)

Friday, March 19

#2 Houston (24-3) vs. #15 Cleveland State (19-7)

#1 Baylor (22-2) vs. #16 Hartford (15-8)

#6 Texas Tech (17-10) vs. #11 Utah State (20-8)

#13 North Texas (17-9) vs. #4 Purdue (18-9)

Saturday, March 20

#3 Texas (19-7) vs. #14 Abilene Christian (23-4)