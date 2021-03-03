Houston Rockets to retire James Harden jersey

FILE - In this March 7, 2020, file photo, Houston Rockets guard James Harden stands on the court during a break in the action against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C. This seasons NBA MVP has won the award before. A trio of past winners of the award reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks, four-time MVP LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and 2017-18 winner James Harden of the Houston Rockets were announced Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, as the finalists for this seasons top NBA individual honor. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond, File)

James Harden is making Houston history.

Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta revealed the team will be retiring Harden’s jersey, stating that the basketball star will forever be a Rocket.

“James Harden will always be a Rocket,” Fertitta said according to Yahoo! Sports. “Of course, we will retire his jersey. He made my first three years of owning the franchise unforgettable. The success he brought this franchise over eight years and the memories he created for our fan base/community (are) truly remarkable.”

In 2012, Harden was traded from Oklahoma City to Houston, where he gained notoriety as one of the NBA’s best scorers.

After eight years with the Rockets, Harden was traded to the Brooklyn Nets – news with which some Houstonians were not so happy.

Despite the trade, fans have continued to rep the No. 13 jersey at Rockets games.

According to Yahoo! Sports, the jersey will be retired later in the season, joining other Rockets legends like Calvin Murphy, Moses Malone, Hakeem Olajuwon, Rudy Tomjanovich, Clyde Drexler and Yao Ming.