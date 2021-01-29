Here are all the reasons Deshaun Watson shouldn’t leave Houston, according to Marcus Spears

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) looks to pass during an NFL football game against the Houston TexansNew England Patriots, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Despite fan protests and pleas from the mayor, it is speculated that Deshaun Watson has officially requested a trade from the Houston Texans.

The news broke Thursday following the announcement that the Texans had hired David Culley as their new head coach to replace Bill O’Brien, who was fired after an 0-4 start to the season.

[RELATED: QB Watson requests trade from Houston Texans]

Although the franchise is struggle to change Watson’s mind about his desire to leave, ESPN Sports Analyst Marcus Spears made a convincing argument when discussing the possible trade on NFL Live.

“Let me show how mad you have to be to leave H-Town,” Spears said before listing numerous sacrifices athletes like Watson and James Harden are making by departing.

Ad

Here are all the reasons Spears says the current Texans quarterback shouldn’t leave Houston:

Turkey Leg Hut Frenchy’s Chicken Pappadeaux The Galleria No state income tax

Saying “Let me show you how mad you have to be to leave H-Town,” Marcus Spears (@mspears96) basically cut a Houston chamber of commerce promo today on ESPN plugging Frenchy’s, Pappadeaux’s, Turkey Leg Hut and The Galleria. It was glorious. Just epic. pic.twitter.com/M33MNQB4hr — Greg Rajan (@GregRajan) January 28, 2021

Can you think of a few more reasons not to leave H-town? Leave your favorite parts about living here in the comments.