Former St. Thomas standout pitcher learns business side of baseball

HOUSTON – Ex-St. Thomas star pitcher Josh Wolf got drafted in the second round in 2019 by the New York Mets. Less than two years later, Wolf was part of a blockbuster trade.

“I woke up to a couple of missed calls,” laughs Wolf.

Those missed calls came from New York Mets management, telling the right-handed pitcher he’d been traded to the Cleveland Indians for superstar shortstop Francisco Lindor and veteran pitcher Carlos Carrasco.

Wolf was rated as one of the Mets’ top prospects and was part of a four-player return for the two Indians stars.

“Just to know that I’m valued like that means a lot,” said Wolf. “I’m excited about what Cleveland has to offer and I’m ready for it.”

Wolf has hit 97 MPH with his fastball, throws a work-in-progress changeup, and a plus breaking ball that he says he can shape as both a slider and a curveball.

.@JoshWolf30 is mid-90s with his fastball and can hit 97.



He’s working on a changeup.



His best pitch? This curveball/slider/slurve? That he says he can shape based on his release: pic.twitter.com/1udXEJNWLn — Ari Alexander (@KPRC2Ari) January 21, 2021

Wolf is still waiting on his assignment from the Indians, but likely projects to start in either low or high-A ball.

MLB.com currently ranks Wolf as the #12 prospect in the Indians system and scouts like his projectability. At 6-foot-3-inches and 170 pounds, Wolf has plenty of room to gain weight and strength.

“I’m a hard worker and I’m not complacent where I am,” said Wolf. “I’m trying to get to the big leagues and stay there. I want to win.”