George Springer, Blue Jays agree to reported 6-year, $150 million deal

HOUSTON – It’s the end of an Astros era but something the team and fans saw coming the moment the 2020 season ended with the ALCS game 7 loss to the Rays.

Outfielder George Springer, who spent the past seven seasons in Houston, will now take his talents north of the border and play for the Toronto Blue Jays. His mega-deal is reportedly for six years for $150 million after the Blue Jays remained aggressive in talks to land the All-Star outfielder.

The Jays beat out the Mets for Springer’s services and now position themselves to contend in the AL East against the Yankees and Rays.

Springer, 31, was a big piece of the Astros playoff success beginning in 2015. By 2017, he led the Astros to the World Series Championship and was named MVP and also led the Astros to the 2019 AL Pennant before they lost in seven games to the Nationals.

In all, Springer has delivered big results in the playoffs belting 19 postseason home runs. In his career, Springer has hit .265 with 14 homers and 32 RBIs in the shortened 2020 season, earning a prorated $7,777,778 from a $21 million salary.