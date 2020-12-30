69ºF

Fort Bend Marshall preps for Crosby in 5A Quarterfinal

Buffalos are 12-0, play Crosby 1 p.m. Friday at Turner Stadium

Randy McIlvoy, Sports Director

Fort Bend Marshall head coach James Williams discusses upcoming game against Crosby for 5A Quarterfinal. (KPRC)

MISSOURI CITY – New Year’s Day marks the kickoff of the UIL State quarterfinal action around the Lone Star state.

Several Houston-area high school football teams, including North Shore, Ridge Point, Crosby, Fort Bend Marshall, Manvel, Katy and Clear Falls, will fit the field Friday and Saturday, looking to punch their ticket to the state’s semifinal round the following week.

Fort Bend Marshall Buffalos are back where they have found a home for several years now under head coach James Williams.

During this COVID-19 season, Marshall still was able to stay healthy and get in a full regular season. They enter Friday’s game a perfect 12-0 with the defense shutting out opponents eight times.

Marshall takes on Crosby at 1 p.m. Friday at Turner Stadium in Humble.

