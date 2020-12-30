Fort Bend Marshall preps for Crosby in 5A Quarterfinal

MISSOURI CITY – New Year’s Day marks the kickoff of the UIL State quarterfinal action around the Lone Star state.

Several Houston-area high school football teams, including North Shore, Ridge Point, Crosby, Fort Bend Marshall, Manvel, Katy and Clear Falls, will fit the field Friday and Saturday, looking to punch their ticket to the state’s semifinal round the following week.

Fort Bend Marshall Buffalos are back where they have found a home for several years now under head coach James Williams.

FB Marshall HC James Williams (@coachjameswill ) on facing @CrosbyHSCougars in 5A Quarters and the 2020 CoVid season . Fort Bend Marshall is 12-0 with 8 shutouts @KPRC2 @FortBendISD @vypehouston @Texan_Live pic.twitter.com/Wm7puuDPBW — Randy McIlvoy (@KPRC2RandyMc) December 30, 2020

During this COVID-19 season, Marshall still was able to stay healthy and get in a full regular season. They enter Friday’s game a perfect 12-0 with the defense shutting out opponents eight times.

Marshall takes on Crosby at 1 p.m. Friday at Turner Stadium in Humble.