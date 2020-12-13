3 things to watch in the Texans road game against the Bears

HOUSTON – Two struggling NFL football teams will face off in Week 14.

The Houston Texans will take on the Chicago Bears Sunday afternoon at Soldier Field in Chicago. Kickoff is set for noon.

Here are three major takeaways to watch in the Texans road game against the Bears:

Watson’s revenge

For years, Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has said all the right things, including this week saying he’s not after revenge for not being drafted by Chicago in 2017.

Bears fans have lamented missing out on Watson (and Super Bowl-winning quarterback Patrick Mahomes) in favor of Mitch Trubisky, who was drafted second overall.

While Trubisky has a winning record as a starter, the Bears’ offense has not been strong in the past four seasons. And Trubisky lost his job for a portion of 2020.

Meanwhile, Watson is playing the best football of his career despite not having Deandre Hopkins and missing other wide receivers for portions of the season. Watson will run out with a top three of Brandin Cooks, Keke Coutee and Chad Hansen Sunday.

All that being said, unless the weather is awful, the likelihood Watson throws for over 300 yards and multiple touchdowns is high.

Secondary depleted

The Texans have had trouble in coverage all season. But, it’ll be worse for the last five games of the season without top corner Bradley Roby. The Texans are also missing No. 3 cornerback Phillip Gaines and rookie cornerback John Reid.

Lonnie Johnson, who has bounced from corner to safety, will have to step back in or action for Keion Crossen, who has filled in at times but is typically on the special teams.

Eric Murray is also a possibility.

For the Bears, receiver Allen Robinson could have a big game, as none of the Texans cornerbacks are talented enough to effectively shadow him.

Dueling run games

The Bears have finally gotten more production out of 2019 third-round pick David Montgomery, who works out in Houston with “The Footwork King” Rischad Whitfield in the offseason. He is coming off back-to-back strong performances.

Montgomery rushed for 103 yards and added a touchdown through the air against the Packers. He also ran for two touchdowns last week against the Lions.

The Texans currently own one of the worst run defenses in the NFL.

On the offensive side, David Johnson will miss the game while on the COVID-19/Reserve list, putting Duke Johnson back in the spotlight.

Duke Johnson struggled in his expanded role, rushing for just three yards per carry, during the four games Johnson missed.

C.J. Prosise will fill in behind Johnson. Prosise scored a touchdown on a short pass against Detroit on Thanksgiving.