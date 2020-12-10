Fort Bend Bush sophomore gaining national attention

HOUSTON – George Bush High School sophomore Tyler Smith is already racking up offers from some of the top basketball programs in the country. The 6-foot-9 forward has upped his game and production his second year on varsity for the Broncos.

Bush is 4-2 early this season and has seen Smith put up some impressive performances, including 24 points and 18 rebounds against Cypress Creek.

“We got a bunch of guys who can play,” said head coach Brandon Gay. “They’re playing aggressive, they’re playing tough and they’re playing for each other, which is huge.”

Smith’s favorite player is Kevin Durant, and at his height and with his handles and shooting touch, that’s who he models his game after.

“I’m getting way more confident,” said Smith. “I’m a playmaker slash scorer. I can see plays before they happen.”

“He can hoop! He’s 6-9, he can do everything,” said teammate Ronyo Obou.

Recruiting rating

Early in the process, recruiting services love Smith.

247 Sports has Smith rated as the No. 10 player in the country for the class of 2023. ESPN has Smith rated as the No. 11 player in the country.

Memphis, Baylor, Houston, LSU, Auburn and others have already offered the sophomore, and he says he’s had interest and conversations with a range of other big-name programs.

Currently, Smith is rated higher in his class than LeBron James’ son Bronny.