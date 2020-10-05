72ºF

Dash defeat Courage 4-1 in NWSL’s fall series

Associated Press, Associated Press

FILE PHOTO - CARY, NC - SEPTEMBER 12: Peyton Perea #24 of the North Carolina Courage is challenged for the ball by Jamia Fields #24 of the Houston Dash during a game between Houston Dash and North Carolina Courage at Sahlen's Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park on September 12, 2020 in Cary, North Carolina. (Photo by Andy Mead/ISI Photos/Getty Images). (2020 Andy Mead/ISI Photos)

(AP) – Kristie Mewis had a goal and three assists and the Houston Dash beat the North Carolina Courage 4-1 in the National Women’s Soccer League fall series Sunday night.

Houston’s Sophie Schmidt scored for the fourth straight game in the 30th minute. After a hydration break, Veronica Latsko made it 2-0 in the 38th minute.

Mewis added a goal for the Dash in the 60th minute. She has three goals in her last three games.

After Lynn Williams scored for the Courage to avoid the shutout, Shae Groom scored the final Dash goal in the 83rd minute.

The Dash won the Challenge Cup tournament this summer in the bubble in Utah, after NWSL’s regular season was suspended because of the coronavirus. The teams have since returned to local markets, where they are playing a series of regional matches.

The Dash (2-1-0), who hadn’t ever defeated the Courage, close the fall series next week against the Orlando Pride in Kissimmee, Florida.

The Courage (1-1-1), the two-time defending NWSL champions, wrap up the series on Oct. 17 against the Pride in Orlando.

