3 things to watch in Houston sports this week

Here's what's happening this week on the sports scene for our teams and programs. It's going to be a busy week!

Astros

The playoffs continue out on the West Coast as the Astros and A’s open the ALDS at 3:07 p.m. Monday at Dodger Stadium. This is a best-of-five series with games each day. There is a lot of pressure on the managers to handle their pitching staffs with the potential of five games in five days. The A’s won seven of the 10 head-to-head meetings during the shortened season but in the playoffs that means nothing. The Astros are riding high after sweeping the wild-card series over the favored Twins. This playoff run is new to the A’s and old hat for many on this Astros roster. Lance McCullers Jr. gets the Game 1 start for Houston.

UH football

After four cancellations because of COVID-19 situations with opponents, it appears the Cougars will finally get to play their opener. Thursday they host a solid Tulane Green Wave team at TDECU Stadium on national television. Ready or not, the Cougars will be tested as Dana Holgorsen begins his second season in charge.

Texans

The 0-4 start has Texans nation on edge and in a bad mood. They lost at NRG to the Minnesota Vikings and now prepare for another home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The offense has struggled at times and the defense simply can’t stop the run. Only one team in NFL history -- the 1992 Chargers -- started off 0-4 and made it to the playoffs. Can the Texans become the second team to pull that off?

