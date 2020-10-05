2021 Chevron Houston Marathon canceled because of coronavirus pandemic

HOUSTON – Houston’s annual marathon won’t be racing through the streets this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Houston Marathon Committee announced Monday that the 49th Annual Chevron Houston Marathon and 20th annual Aramco Houston Half Marathon will be held virtually next year.

“The decision to cancel the 2021 Chevron Houston Marathon is incredibly disappointing for everyone, but it is the right course to follow because of the pandemic,” Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said. “I know thousands of people from all over the world have trained for this race all year, and they were looking forward to qualifying for other races or beating their personal bests. They can still do that virtually."

The committee said they have been working closely with city and state officials over the past few months to align preparations and guidelines for the event.

“At this time, we recognize there are are many unknowns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, but the safety and well-being of our runners, volunteers, partners spectators and local Houston community will always be our top priority,” said Wade Morehead, Executive Director of the Houston Marathon Committee.

The virtual experience will take place over a span of 10 days, where runners will have the option to complete their race distance anywhere and anytime between Jan. 8-17, 2021. All virtual participants will receive a participation box pre-race filled with sponsor gifts. Finisher items will be mailed post-race within two weeks of Jan. 17.

Runners can register at bit.ly/2021virtualhoustonmarathon.

Click here to read the full news release.