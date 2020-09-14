4 things to watch in Houston sports this week

HOUSTON – Greetings from the Xfinity Sports Desk and KPRC 2 Sports.

Things have really changed quickly in the wild world of sports over the past ten days. While the battle continues against COVID-19, the business of sports is getting back to a sense of normalcy.

Here’s what’s on tap this week in Houston sports.

Astros final regular-season homestand

Wow! This shortened season in MLB is flying by don’t you think? The Astros are set to return home Tuesday for a three-game series against the Texas Rangers followed by three more over the weekend against the Arizona Diamondbacks. That six-game stretch will close out the home portion of the regular season. The Astros will then hit the road for three huge games at Seattle and four in Arlington against the Rangers. When it’s all said and done, the Astros hope to have 2nd place in the AL West locked down which would secure a playoff spot. Currently, the Astros are 23-24 overall but are in 2nd place by only 1.5 games over the Mariners.

Texans look to bounce back

The Houston Texans opened their season last week against the Kansas City Chiefs, and, just like it did in January, things did not go well for the Texans. Opening with a 7-0 lead entering the 2nd quarter, the Chiefs then went on a 31-0 run and wound up winning 34-20 after late touchdowns from the Texans made it closer than the game itself really was. They played in front of 16,000 at Arrowhead Stadium, but this Sunday, when the Texans host the Ravens, there will be no fans allowed. The team is considering allowing some for their second home game against the Vikings.

UH Cougars take road trip to Waco

When Memphis had to bail on the Cougars for this Saturday’s season opener in Tennessee, the Cougars brass quickly secured a game and will now head to Waco to play the Big 12′s Baylor Bears to kick off the 2020 season. This is a marked improvement on the schedule and kudos to AD’s Chris Pezman at UH and Mack Rhoades at Baylor for getting this deal done in 12 hours or less between Friday and Saturday. The Cougars and Bears will kick off at McLane Stadium at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Rockets search for coach

Add in the Rockets search for a new head coach after Mike D’Antoni decided to walk away with his expiring contract and this will be a busy week as well for owner Tilman Fertitta and GM Daryl Morey. Expect them to act quickly in finding a replacement. Names surfacing already as potential candidates include former Rocket Sam Cassell, former Rockets Head Coach Jeff Van Gundy, Tyronn Lue and Mark Jackson.

