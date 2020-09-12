Dustin Johnson commits to play at this year’s Houston Open

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – Dustin Johnson, the world’s top golfer, has committed to playing at this year’s Houston Open.

Johnson has a Jack Nicklaus Award, a FedEx Cup and a second-place finish at the U.S. Open under his belt as he heads to Houston.

The 36-year-old golfer is no stranger to the Houston Open. He’s played it six times, but this will be his first time since 2016.

“Dustin’s return to the Houston Open clearly demonstrates the draw our city and tournament will have,” Giles Kibbe, president of the Astros Golf Foundation, said in a written statement.

Last year’s Houston Open winner, Lanto Griffin, has also committed to playing.

The Houston Open is scheduled for Nov. 2-8 at Memorial Park Golf Course.

This will be the first time since 1963 that Memorial Park has hosted the open.