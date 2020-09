The Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs are facing off at Arrowhead Stadium in NFL season opener Thursday night.

You can watch the game on KPRC 2. Coverage starts at 6 p.m.

If you can’t make it to a TV, we’ve rounded up the best Twitter feeds that will help you follow the game.

The story below will update as new tweets are posted.

In the app? Tap here to view the social feed.