BBVA Stadium to reopen to some fans for Dynamo, Dash home games

HOUSTON – BBVA Stadium announced a limited number of fans will soon be able to attend Houston Dynamo, Dash home games, according to a press release. The maximum capacity for the stadium will be 3,000 fans or 13.6%, officials said.

This reopening plan, which has been approved by the city of Houston, Major League Soccer and the National Women’s Soccer League, marks the first time a major league sports stadium has reopened to some fans. The Sugar Land Skeeters hosted a four-team professional baseball league this summer at Constellation Field.

Later this week, Major League Soccer is set to release its plan for Phase 2 of play continuation.

The Dash is scheduled to play on Sept. 26 at BBVA Stadium against the Orlando Pride.

Season ticket holders for the Dynamo and Dash will have the first chance to claim tickets for each team’s respective matches, per the release. A pre-sale opportunity for all Dynamo and Dash 365 Members will begin on Thursday, during which time they can request seats for upcoming matches.

According to a survey, more than 60% of the fans said they were interested in attending some or all matches at BBVA Stadium in a socially-distanced setting.

BBVA Stadium is implementing policy changes and safety enhancements to protect fans, players and employees' health.

Those changes and enhancements include digital tickets, health waivers, socially-distanced parking, masks requirements and designated entry gates, staggered entry times, temperature checks upon entry, additional hand sanitizer stations and seating pods.

The team also outlined that seating will be limited to the upper seating bowl at BBVA Stadium.

As far as concessions and merchandise, all payments will be made contact-free and cash-free. Self-service fountain drink stations will be removed, and beverage refills will be discontinued for the time being. Fountain drinks and draft beers will be served with a lid, and guests will be given a paper-wrapped straw upon request. While concession employees will be wearing PPE at all times and wear gloves when handling food. Guests will also be able to order concessions and merchandise from their seats.

BBVA Stadium also said it increased the number of housekeeping staff on-site for upcoming events and will institute an expanded schedule of cleanings in all high-traffic areas such as restrooms, concession stands and entry gates.