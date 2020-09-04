How to get your hands on the limited glow-in-the-dark Houston Rockets poster this weekend

To celebrate the team’s Game 7 win, the Houston Rockets, in partnership with Ashley HomeStore, are giving fans an exclusive glow-in-the-dark poster.

The 16 x 20-inch poster featuring Russell Westbrook and James Harden is available to grab for FREE through Labor Day weekend at Houston-area Ashley HomeStore locations.

The poster is available Saturday, September 5 - Monday, September 7 while supplies last.

Posters are limited one per person and no purchase is necessary.

Store hours are Saturday, 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Sunday, noon – 8 p.m.; and Labor Day, 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Click here to find your nearest Ashley HomeStore.