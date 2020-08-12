2020 Santa Fe Volleyball Preview

Welcome to the 2020 volleyball season. What a weird offseason it was for everyone. No club tournaments to travel to, limited training available but what that means is everyone should be fresh for the 2020 campaign.

VYPE previewed 30 public school teams in this year's VYPE Houston Volleyball Preview. Here is one of the Sleepers - the Santa Fe Indians.

Santa Fe Indians

For the past three years, Santa Fe has made it to at least the Regional Quarterfinals. Can they push through and make the Regional Tournament for the first time since 2014 this season? Last year, Santa Fe with 33-15 but will have to replace District 22-5A MVP Kassidy Taves. A few players who could step up include first- team, all-district picks Freedom Stephenson and Kenzie Smith. In 2019, Smith recorded 367 kills, while Stephenson had a team- leading 758 digs. There is a lot of production the Indians will have to replace but a playoff run could still be in the cards behind Smith and Stephenson.