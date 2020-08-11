2020 VYPE Austin UIL Small School Volleyball Teams To Watch

Sports are back y'all! It started with the return of pro sports. Now, UIL 1A, 2A, 3A and 4A volleyball teams join the party in kicking off the 2020-2021 Texas high school athletic schedule. Check out VYPE Austin area small school varsity programs to watch during the 2020 Texas high school volleyball season.

Note: Teams with breakdowns aren't necessarily ranked higher than those without a write-up.

UIL 1A to UIL 4A

Schulenburg: The Lady Horns have contributed to one of the best small school volleyball programs in Texas over the past decade. They won the 2014 UIL 2A state championship and finished as the state runner-up in 2012 and 2013. They also stormed to a 34-12 record and a UIL 3A Region IV Semifinal appearance during the 2019 season, and will remain in the hunt for a deep playoff run in 2020. Libero Julie Guentert, opposite hitter Erica Otto, outside hitter/middle blocker Jordan Sommer and defensive specialist Regan Lux are important returners that will push young teammates to the point that they keep the program's tradition alive this fall.

La Grange: The Leopards won 24 games en route to a UIL 4A area round playoff appearance during the 2019 Texas high school volleyball season. They only have four returning starters, but the leadership of their senior class, which is made up of outside hitter Lanie Doyle, libero Megan Brothers, outside hitter Natalie Blackwell and middle blocker Ryann Marshall, will team up with sophomore setter Maddi Fritz to extend the program's double-digit playoff streak in 2020.



Taylor: The Ducks only have two returning starters in 2020, but expect them to stay on track for another playoff appearance. They won 24 games and advanced to the UIL 4A bi-district round in 2019, and still have key returners in senior middle blocker Maggie Ryines and junior outside hitter Kiera Van Brocklin in coach Kate Kennedy's second season.

Thorndale: The Lady Dogs won 28 games in their run to the UIL 2A Region IV Quarterfinal. Even though they only have a pair of starters back, they have enough talent back in setter/outside hitter Kyndal Robinson, defensive specialists Landri Martinka and Ashley Pesl, and outside hitter Raeghan Carlson to make another multi-round playoff appearance in 2020.

Fayetteville: The Lions charged to 26 wins and the UIL 1A Region IV Final during the 2019 season and have four returning starters back to extend their playoff streak to six seasons. Senior setter Landry Wied, sophomore outside hitter Brooklyn Jaeger and freshman outside hitter Kayme Schley are important players to watch.

Burnet: The Lady Dawgs may have finished the 2019 season with 17 wins and a UIL 4A bi-district finish, but they're hungry for more success during the upcoming 2020 campaign. The pack has eight returning starters and notable players in outside hitter/defensive specialist Kayla Gillaspie, setter/right side hitter Rylee Hernandez, libero Kyli Davis and setter/right side hitter Karissa Killebrew.

Other top area teams to watch: Wimberley, Lexington, Rogers, Burton, Thrall, Harper, Round Top-Carmine, Lago Vista, Johnson City and Granger

