Spring Lions Volleyball Preview presented by CertaPro Painters

Welcome to the 2020 volleyball season. What a weird offseason it was for everyone. No club tournaments to travel to, limited training available but what that means is everyone should be fresh for the 2020 campaign.

VYPE previewed 30 public school teams in this year's VYPE Houston Volleyball Preview. Here is one of the Sleepers - the Spring Lions.

Spring Lions

Under the direction of coach Stephanie Porter, the Spring Lion volleyball team has been in good hands. The Lions dominated District 16-6A going undefeated before falling in the first-round. Back in den are first-teamers Keymara Coleman (Kentucky State-commit) and Casey Sessions. Both are explosive hitters who will likely lead Spring back to a district title. Rounding out the offense will be Haley Wells, an honorable-mention selection. Davis and MacArthur will challenge Spring in district, but the Lions have too much power. The next step is to make a deep postseason run.

