VYPE 411: Briana Contreras of San Antonio Highlands

Briana Contreras recently won the VYPE San Antonio Preseason Middle Blocker of the Year Poll. VYPE caught up with Contreras for the 411 on the star from San Antonio Highlands High School.

VYPE: How long have you been playing Volleyball and how did you get your start?

Contreras: I have been playing volleyball for 7 years. I got started at the YMCA.

VYPE: Go-to pregame meal? Routine?

Contreras: My go-to pregame meal is rice cakes and gatorade. My routine is writing down things that I'm going to bring onto the court and how I can lift up my team during a game.

VYPE: Favorite subject in school?

Contreras: My favorite subject in school is Math.

VYPE: What's your biggest strength? Or What do You Bring to Your Team?

Contreras: My biggest strength is dedication and moral support.

VYPE: Off the court, what is your favorite thing to do?

Contreras: My favorite thing to do off court would be hanging out with friends and family.

VYPE: What has been your greatest HS memory so far?

Contreras: My favorite high school memory so far would be helping my high school advance to the second round of the playoffs my freshman year.