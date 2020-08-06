2020 VYPE Class 6A Volleyball Preseason Top 20 Rankings

Welcome to the 2020 volleyball season. What a weird offseason it was for everyone. No club tournaments to travel to, limited training available but what that means is everyone should be fresh for the 2020 campaign.
Below are the Top 20 for Class 6A heading into the 2020 season. Click through the photo gallery to see the Top 20, counting it down to No. 1!
No. 20 Spring Lions
No. 19 Grand Oaks Grizzlies
No. 18 Cypress Creek Cougars
No. 17 Cinco Ranch Cougars
No. 16 Shadow Creek Sharks
No. 15 Bridgeland Bears
No. 14 Oak Ridge War Eagles
No. 13 Clear Springs Chargers
No. 12 Kingwood Mustangs
No. 11 Memorial Mustangs
No. 10 The Woodlands Highlanders
No. 9 Seven Lakes Spartans
No. 8 George Ranch Longhorns
No. 7 Deer Park Deer
No. 6 Pearland Dawson Eagles
No. 5 Ridge Point Panthers
No. 4 Katy Tigers
No. 3 Clear Falls Knights
No. 2 Cy-Fair Bobcats
No. 1 Klein Bearkats
