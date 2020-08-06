93ºF

Local Sports

2020 VYPE Class 6A Volleyball Preseason Top 20 Rankings

Joshua Koch

Vype

Tags: Vype Houston High School Sports, Houston High School Sports, Houston High School Volleyball, Spring Lions, Grand Oaks Grizzlies, Cy Creek Cougars, Cinco Ranch Cougars, Shadow Creek Sharks, Bridgeland Bears, Oak Ridge War Eagles, Kingwood Mustangs, Memorial Mustangs, The Woodlands High Landers, Seven Lakes Spartans, George Ranch Longhorns, Deer Park Deer, Pearland Dawson Eagles, Katy Tigers, Ridge Point Panthers, Clear Falls Knights, Cy-Fair Bobcats, Klein Bearkats, Vype Volleyball Rankings
photo
(Copyright (c) 2020 VYPE - All rights reserved)

Welcome to the 2020 volleyball season. What a weird offseason it was for everyone. No club tournaments to travel to, limited training available but what that means is everyone should be fresh for the 2020 campaign.

Below are the Top 20 for Class 6A heading into the 2020 season. Click through the photo gallery to see the Top 20, counting it down to No. 1!

Order Magazine - CLICK HERE

Purchase Photos - CLICK HERE

No. 20 Spring Lions

No. 19 Grand Oaks Grizzlies

No. 18 Cypress Creek Cougars

No. 17 Cinco Ranch Cougars

No. 16 Shadow Creek Sharks


No. 15 Bridgeland Bears


No. 14 Oak Ridge War Eagles


No. 13 Clear Springs Chargers


No. 12 Kingwood Mustangs


No. 11 Memorial Mustangs


No. 10 The Woodlands Highlanders


No. 9 Seven Lakes Spartans


No. 8 George Ranch Longhorns


No. 7 Deer Park Deer


No. 6 Pearland Dawson Eagles


No. 5 Ridge Point Panthers


No. 4 Katy Tigers


No. 3 Clear Falls Knights


No. 2 Cy-Fair Bobcats


No. 1 Klein Bearkats


No. 1 Klein Bearkats


No. 1 Klein Bearkats




Copyright (c) 2020 VYPE - All rights reserved