Second Baptist Magazine Feature: Fall Wrap 2019

SBS FOOTBALL SOARS TO STATE SEMIS - Second Baptist School's amazing 2019 football season did not go unnoticed. The Second Baptist School, which went 12-1 this season, reached the state semifinals, making it back to-back appearances.

Quarterback Joshua Johnson–who signed with Trinity University–was a second-team, all-state selection and was named the Touchdown Club of Houston's Private School Offensive Player of the Year. Johnson was also the VYPE Awards winner for Private School Player of the Year. His bodyguard Dylan Cordell was a first-team, all-state selection and was named the TD Club of Houston's Private School Lineman of the Year.

"Josh Johnson lit it up this year," Second Baptist School coach Terry Pirtle said. Jay Coleman was a first team receiver, while Bryce Ganious was an honorable mention selection on the offensive side of the ball. Defensively, Johnathan Gooden, Ganious and Nate Dyman were first-team, allstate selections. Dylan Kim and Dylan Cordell earned honorable-mention nods.

Second Baptist School football wrapped up the program's seventh-straight district championship and the first undefeated regular season since 1999. "It was special," Pirtle said. "Anytime you can go undefeated in the regular season, you've got to be doing something correctly. We weren't injured and made it through with all kinds of issues that you normally have, unscathed. I think our kids did a really good job taking care of business every week and being prepared every Friday night. We tried to go 1-0 on that night. If you do that every week and don't look ahead, you'll benefit from it."

After the Eagles ran through district play, Second Baptist School knocked off Austin Brentwood Christian and St. Joseph of Victoria in the area and regional rounds before falling to Austin Regents in the DII state semis.

Josh Johnson Photo by Bradley Collier of VYPE Media

Julia Sauvageau, Alexis Gill, Carly Berkman, Julia Faseler, Bailey Ireland, and Kate Kell Photo by Bradley Collier of VYPE Media

FUTURE IS BRIGHT FOR EAGLE VOLLEYBALL - Under the direction of Coach Sue Berg, the Second Baptist School Eagle volleyball program is in good hands.

The Eagles reached the postseason for the eighth-straight season, but their best volleyball may be in front of them. The Eagles fell in the first round after finishing third in district, but SBS might be a year away from a state run.

Senior libero Julia Faseler led the way as a first-team, all-state selection. Faseler was the leader of a young squad that gained valuable varsity experience.

The future?

Sophomore hitters Carly Berkman and Julia Sauvageau were first-team, all-district selections, while another pair of sophomores had breakout seasons. Setter/ hitter Alexis Gill was a second-teamer and setter Katie Kell earned honorable-mention honors. Junior hitter Bailey Ireland was also an all-state contributor.

Alexis Gill Photo by Bradley Collier of VYPE Media

Janie Cagle, Grant Wilson, Liv Antona, and Kendall Rodriguez Photo by Bradley Collier of VYPE Media

STAND-OUT BAKER LEADS SBS CROSS COUNTRY - The harriers of Second Baptist School had a solid season in 2019.

The men finished fourth in state at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course in Waco with a combined time of 1:34.41, just four minutes off the state champions. Junior Isaac Baker carried the Eagle banner, finishing sixth overall with a time of 17:46. He paced fellow junior Jacob Skyles (13th), Luke Johnson (43rd) and Grant Wilson (52nd). Sophomore Clark Schuyler finished 56th overall.

The women finished 17th overall at state-led by Victoria Smith, who finished 81st overall. Kassidy Mackenzie, Janie Cagle, Kara Powell, Caroline Crocker and Olivia Antona rounded out the Eagle state qualifiers.