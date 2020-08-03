Malatesta: Take Nothing for Granted

So, it's been a while since we've spoken directly VYPE Friends and Family.

Like, five months dating back to our baseball and softball preview. We saw how that went, right?

As we embark on the 2020-21 school year, we don't know what's going to happen. Nothing is really certain, but let's mask up, wash our hands and play ball.

Welcome to our annual VYPE Volleyball Issue as we preview the Who's Who this season, fingers crossed. Please let there be a season.

Personally, I want to see Ally Batenhorst of Seven Lakes have another decorated year and ride into the sunset as one of the greatest and most decorated Houston-area volleyballers in the VYPE era.

I want to see The Woodlands' Clara Brower break the all-time assist mark for the Highlanders before heading to the University of Georgia. That's an amazing list of setters.

I want to see if Fulshear can become only the third team since 2000 to win back-to-back state titles while moving up a classification.

Honestly, I just want to see some volleyball.

It will be different. No hi-fives, no celebratory hugs, no postgame handshakes. But we can live without that.

What has the COVID 19 situation taught me the most? Don't take things for granted.

That goes for players, coaches, parents and me.

Don't take practice for granted. Don't take carpooling to private lessons for granted. Washing uniforms, taking the court, shagging balls, running gassers, lifting weights, calling lines.

Take nothing for granted because we can see how quickly the end can come. Wins and losses are important, but what we've been through, isn't just playing the game enough right now?

Play every point like it's your last and let's have a successful and healthy season. And finally, let's thank our administrators, UIL, TAPPS and SPC for putting in the work to let the games commence.

Matt Malatesta, VYPE Media Chief Content Officer

