Second Baptist Magazine Feature: Feeling Golden

THE GOLDEN GIRLS DID NOT DISAPPOINT THIS SEASON!

The Second Baptist School dance team took second overall at the TAPPS Division I 5A Varsity Small Squad State Championships this year. Individually, Caroline Bolling ('21), Caroline Carlyle ('20) and Lauryn Edwards ('21) all scored Superior with their solo performances. Carlyle was also an honorable mention for the All Star High Kick Company.

The Golden Girls officers scored Superior in their Small Ensemble performance as well. Making the TAPPS AllState teams were Carlyle and Edwards (first-team) Bolling made the secondteam and Moriah Feng ('20) earned honorable mention, allstate. Carlyle, Edwards, Bolling and Feng also earned Academic AllState honors.

Kate Binau Photo by Bradley Collier of VYPE Media

Leading this remarkable dance team at Second Baptist School is Coach Madelyn Whitehead. She begins her fifth year of coaching in the 2020- 2021 school year.

Director of Athletics Mike Walker says this of Coach Whitehead, "She does a fabulous job as coach of the Golden Girls. Not only has this team finished in the top two three years in a row (winning state in 2018), but Coach Whitehead leads this program living out every aspect of our school's core values. She is an incredible and godly example, modeling to her team how to live, love and lead like Jesus. Coach Whitehead's high standards for excellence challenge and strengthen her team, helping our Golden Girls reach their potential individually and as a team."

He goes on to say, "Every single year, the SBS Golden Girls encourage all of our teams through words, handwritten cards and posters and always showing up to events. They treat one another with kindness and love. One of the staples of their program is service. After every single football game, the Golden Girls can be seen walking the bleachers picking up trash and throwing it away. This is the kind of team you want your children to be a part of and this is the kind of coach you want your kids to be coached by."

